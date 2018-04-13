Closing Ceremony winds up Commonwealth Games

THE final touches for the Commonwealth Games' Closing Ceremony are being put in place, as the Gold Coast gets ready to say farewell to the major sporting event.

While most of the closing ceremony is still shrouded in secrecy, Australian pop princess Dami Im will perform on the night.

It is understood a host of top Australian pop stars will join the celebrations, including Guy Sebastian, The Veronicas, Amy Shark and Samantha Jade, Anthony Callea as well as Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project.

A choir of singers from nine Gold Coast high schools will also join the show.

The closing ceremony will be directed by British choreographer David Solkwer, from US-based company Jack Morton Worldwide, with musical direction by ARIA-award-winning vocalist Katie Noonan, who also performed during the opening ceremony.

The opening and closing ceremonies have a combined budget of $30million, $17million of which is understood to have been spent on the opening.

GOLDOC chair Peter Beattie said the ceremony would celebrate the athletes, the city, the Commonwealth and the bright volunteers who had made the event friendly and possible.

The show kicks off at Carrara Stadium on Sunday, April 15 at 7.30pm and can be seen on Channel 7.