Menu
Login
SING: Dami Im will perform at the closing ceremony.
SING: Dami Im will perform at the closing ceremony. Martin Meissner
News

Closing Ceremony winds up Commonwealth Games

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Apr 2018 4:28 PM

THE final touches for the Commonwealth Games' Closing Ceremony are being put in place, as the Gold Coast gets ready to say farewell to the major sporting event.

While most of the closing ceremony is still shrouded in secrecy, Australian pop princess Dami Im will perform on the night.

It is understood a host of top Australian pop stars will join the celebrations, including Guy Sebastian, The Veronicas, Amy Shark and Samantha Jade, Anthony Callea as well as Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project.

A choir of singers from nine Gold Coast high schools will also join the show.

The closing ceremony will be directed by British choreographer David Solkwer, from US-based company Jack Morton Worldwide, with musical direction by ARIA-award-winning vocalist Katie Noonan, who also performed during the opening ceremony.

The opening and closing ceremonies have a combined budget of $30million, $17million of which is understood to have been spent on the opening.

GOLDOC chair Peter Beattie said the ceremony would celebrate the athletes, the city, the Commonwealth and the bright volunteers who had made the event friendly and possible.

The show kicks off at Carrara Stadium on Sunday, April 15 at 7.30pm and can be seen on Channel 7.

commonwealth games 2018 dami im peter beattie
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Charity car wash to help Caitlin get lifesaving treatment

    Charity car wash to help Caitlin get lifesaving treatment

    News Despite unsuccessful chemotherapy, Caitlin Ambrose is not giving up hope as she battles with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

    Four things to do this weekend

    Four things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do?

    Businesses miss the mark on Commonwealth Games trade

    Businesses miss the mark on Commonwealth Games trade

    News Only some Tweed businesses benefit.

    Celebrating the Tweed's people during Games

    Celebrating the Tweed's people during Games

    News AN EXHIBITION of Aboriginal Artwork is currently on display

    Local Partners