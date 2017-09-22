24°
Closures for Tweed library upgrade

Tweed Shire Library is undergoing some major renovations. SCOTT POWICK
Aisling Brennan
by

SELECTED library services at Tweed Heads will be closed to the public for three days next week, as major electrical works are completed for the new library expansion.

The Tweed Heads library collection will be closed to the public from Monday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 27.

However, access to the computer and reading room will continue to be available.

Tweed Shire Council's community and natural resources manager Robyn Grigg said a new electricity switchboard will be installed from Monday, as construction of the expanded library building nears completion.

"The switchboard installation will take three days and will involve the entire building occupied by the new library, the Tweed auditorium, and the temporary library site that has been operating during the expansion project,” Ms Grigg said

"We apologise for the interruption but have ensured as many services as possible will continue to be available.”

For more information, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/Library

