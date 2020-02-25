Menu
11-year-old Mitch Cohen has his own skate and surf clothing line Mad Froffaz. Photo: John McCutcheon
Business

Boy's 'frothing' success from mad new fashion label

Scott Sawyer
25th Feb 2020 2:57 PM | Updated: 6:07 PM
A THOUGHT bubble hatched over school holidays has become a fledgling business which has struck a chord with customers.

Mitch Cohen has started up his Mad Froffaz skate and surf clothing brand.

The 11-year-old, in his first year of high school, had the idea over the Christmas holidays and his parents, Paul and Casey, encouraged him to pursue it further.

Kicking off with some T-shirts, Paul said his son had sold 50 on Friday, with orders coming in from Sydney, Brisbane and "dozens" from around the Coast.

"It's just an excellent opportunity to leverage a passion that he has to teach him some life skills," Mr Cohen said.

"It's (the brand) the things in life that make you froth.

"For him it's surfing and skating.

"It just connects with people."

11-year-old Mitch Cohen has his own skate and surf clothing line Mad Froffaz. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
The name was inspired by a group surfing chat Mr Cohen was in, and he said his son had been involved in every aspect of establishing the business, from getting a tax file number to registering a trademark.

"He's keen to branch out," Mr Cohen said.

"He wants to grow out the clothing range … with different styles and options."

The business operates through Facebook and Instagram at the moment, with online ordering through those platforms.

Mr Cohen said Mitch and some mates were busy over the weekend filling out orders.

"There's nothing wrong with having a go," he said.

"It's inspiring as parents.

"It's been overwhelming (the support for the brand).

"The brand's resonating with them (customers)."

