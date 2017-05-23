Club Active is changing the way you age

STAYING healthy as you age is never easy, especially if you've had surgery or are disabled.

Catering to the over 50s, Club Active uses tailored techniques for each client to ensure optimal health and well-being is achieved.

Club Active provides clients with access to allied health professions, including physiotherapists and dieticians.

We chat to Jonathan Freeman about Club Active:

What inspired you to open your own business? To help people change the way you age. There's such a vast gap between medical and fitness, and there's no place that caters like we do. They need expert guidance and care.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? Changing lives and helping people achieve things they never thought they could. When you cater for the over 50's it's what they need. Whether it be chronic health concerns like diabetes, heart disease or osteoarthritis to just general well-being and staying active helping people achieve a higher quality of life.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The sense of community between other businesses and social clubs in the area. Everyone is always happy to support each other. The medical facilities are first class in the area also, there's access to everything we all need.

What are your future plans for the business?

We have a courtesy bus kicking off in the next month to provide more services in the area. We're expanding our allied health staff to help more members.

FAST FACTS

For more information about Club Active, contact:

www.club-active.com.au

(07) 55239 771

3 and 4, 112-140 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South