22°
News

Club Active is changing the way you age

Aisling Brennan
| 23rd May 2017 8:18 AM
HEALTH: Club Active managing director Jonathan Freeman helps clients regain their health.
HEALTH: Club Active managing director Jonathan Freeman helps clients regain their health. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STAYING healthy as you age is never easy, especially if you've had surgery or are disabled.

Catering to the over 50s, Club Active uses tailored techniques for each client to ensure optimal health and well-being is achieved.

Club Active provides clients with access to allied health professions, including physiotherapists and dieticians.

We chat to Jonathan Freeman about Club Active:

What inspired you to open your own business? To help people change the way you age. There's such a vast gap between medical and fitness, and there's no place that caters like we do. They need expert guidance and care.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? Changing lives and helping people achieve things they never thought they could. When you cater for the over 50's it's what they need. Whether it be chronic health concerns like diabetes, heart disease or osteoarthritis to just general well-being and staying active helping people achieve a higher quality of life.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The sense of community between other businesses and social clubs in the area. Everyone is always happy to support each other. The medical facilities are first class in the area also, there's access to everything we all need.

What are your future plans for the business?

We have a courtesy bus kicking off in the next month to provide more services in the area. We're expanding our allied health staff to help more members.

FAST FACTS

For more information about Club Active, contact:

www.club-active.com.au

(07) 55239 771

3 and 4, 112-140 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South

Tweed Daily News

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

BEATS awards highlight the best in the business

BEATS awards highlight the best in the business

Skye Swift says winning the BEATS has brought more customers into her store.

Repeat offender caught stealing from charity ... again

RSPCA THEFT: Police say the woman had a history of stealing from charities.

WOMAN with history of stealing from charity groups, caught again.

LIVE BLOG: Two debutants in Blues team for Origin I

Jarryd Hayne will return to the NSW side.

The heroes of Cyclone Debbie

TWEED'S HEROES: The story of how John Lawrence, Shyam Bryan and Johnny Norris helped rescue 13 people from the flooded Greenhills Caravan Park is featured in the national book released to raise money for flood victims.

Commemorative book to raise money for victims.

Local Partners

Nation's farmers to tour Northern Rivers jersey dairy farms

DAIRY farmers from across the country will flock to Lismore today for the four-day, annual Jersey Australia Conference.

When it comes to clotheslines the Hills Hoist rules

ICONIC DEVICE: Judy King, of Richmond Hill, has fond memories of the Hills Hoist in backyards across Sydney in the 1950s.

Iconic brand is voted most trusted

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

19 dead, 50 injured in Ariana Grande 'terror attack'

NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 50 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

Relax on the North-East facing balcony and enjoy the stunning views which incorporate the Ocean, parkland and Currumbin Estuary. This stunning, two bedroom...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 27TH 1:00 - 1:30PM Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full...

Position Perfect

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 $1,475,000

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 27TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

On the waterfront side of Kennedy Drive, this property offers the ideal live in or investment opportunities

4/198 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $269,000

A small balcony to watch the river from and the security of the second level walk up. The functional kitchen offers a pantry, wall oven, hot plates, range hood...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!