Club calls for softball comeback

Tweed Coast Warriors are calling for softball to return to Piggabeen in 2017.

A TEAM of softball fanatics tired of travelling across the border to play on the Gold Coast are making a push to have a league reinstated on the Tweed.

The Tweed Coast Warriors have put the call out to seek support from the community and sponsors and want to see the sport, which is set to return to the Olympics in 2020, make a come back in 2017.

"We've had a lot of interest so we thought we'd try and get it set up again on the Tweed,” Warriors' spokesperson Dolly Tuku-Tuku-Kwarri said.

"NSW Softball Association is on board, they've given us equipment and they're willing to donate more.

"Council are onboard, we just need to raise money to pay council fees for insurance purposes.”

In its glory days, the Tweed District Softball Association (TDSA) flourished, with over eight clubs from across the region taking part in the competitive league based out of Piggabeen.

But the end came swiftly in October of 2013 when the league folded due to decreased registration, leaving competitors to head north to the Gold Coast competition at Pizzey Park, Miami, or further south to Lismore.

Seeking sponsors and funding, the Warriors have set up a fundraiser on Saturday, March 11 at Fingal Head Primary School.

The night begins at 6pm (NSW) and a $15 ticket also includes an indigenous Kup-murri dinner, plus drinks and dessert.

Tuku-Tuku Kwarri said the slated start for the league was in October, with the Warriors seeking a minimum number of players to fill six senior sides and funding.

"We're more than willing to receive donations and are searching for competition sponsors,” she said.

"When we've raised enough funds we'll have a sign-on day.”

”Everyone can play and you don't have to have certain physical attribute to get involved.”

For pre-purchase tickets and information, phone 0420 412 663.