Club ‘quietly confident’ ahead of match against top team

COLTS CLASH: Lismore Colts will play Casuarina Beach away this weekend. Here Lismore U18s player Braiden Albertini making the tackle on Mullumbimby #13, followed by Blair Ryan with Linden Thorpe racing across to assist. Photo: Alison Paterson

AS WE reach the pointy end of the season, Far North Coast Rugby Union has announced the semi-final action for this weekend.

By all accounts, the games look to offer sensational action for players and supporters with last year’s first grade minor finals a replay of the final with Wollongbar clashing with Casuarina Beach.

Casuarina president Brian Laybutt said they had two matches this weekend, one of them against Wollongbar at Kyogle.

“It’s replay of last year’s grand final which we lost but we are going in quietly confident,” he said.

“Wollongbar have been the most dominant team in the competition for the last five years but this year they have been challenged by us, Ballina and Lennox so maybe their reign is coming to an end.”

Laybutt said the other match was against Lismore U18s.

“We played Lismore in the beginning of the season with comprehensive win,” he said.

“But they have developed and now we are facing a revitalised Lismore team, it will be a good contest.”

Lismore Rugby Union Club president Peter Everingham said they were looking forward to watching their U18 side play Casuarina.

He said as each team has made their final they have a second chance with a repa-charge next week.

“Our colts are going really, really well, we have improved throughout the year,” Everingham said.

“They did beat us earlier, but to my knowledge we have a full team with reserves and are ready to rock and roll.”

FNCRU FIXTURE

Quays Reserve Ballina Saturday September 5, 2020

Major Semi Finals

3:15pm – 1st Grade – Ballina v Lennox Head

2:30pm – Women’s – Ballina v Evans River

1:00pm – 2nd Grade – Ballina v Wollongbar

Minor Semi Final

12:30pm Women’s – Casino v Wollongbar

Byron Bay Rec Grounds

Major Semi Final

3:15 – Presidents Cup – Byron Bay v Evans River

Minor Semi Finals

1:45pm – Presidents Cup – Iluka v Richmond Range

12:30 – Under 18’s – Mullumbimby v Casino

Casuarina Beach Rugby Ground

Major Semi Final

12:30 – Under 18’s – Casuarina v Lismore

New Park, Kyogle Sunday 6th September

Minor Semi Finals

3:15 – 1st Grade – Wollongbar v Casuarina

1:45 – 2nd Grade – Lennox Head v Casino