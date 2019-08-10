Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BOOST: Salt Bar and Bistro's Craig Ellison with Salt Surf Life Saving Club's Tony O'Mara, Michael Saville and Jeff Smith .
BIG BOOST: Salt Bar and Bistro's Craig Ellison with Salt Surf Life Saving Club's Tony O'Mara, Michael Saville and Jeff Smith . Scott Powick
News

Club welcomes generous donation

10th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A display of neighbourly co-operation, Salt Surf Life Saving Club is the beneficiary of a $25,000 donation by the Salt Bar and Bistro.

Salt Bar and Bistro, which has become part of the Australian Venue Co (AVC), has focused on building connections with the local community and the donation comes just prior to the start of the 2019 spring/summer surf season.

Salt SLSC president Greg Lovett said the donation could not have come at a better time, with the club preparing for its sign-on at the end of the month.

"This money is a fantastic boost to a voluntary organisation such as ours,” Lovett said.

"It will go towards new equipment, new clothing especially for our nippers and toward the operation of the club.

"By being able to retain good managers and trainers, it will also definitely help with their upcoming season and allow us to grow our numbers.”

Salt currently has 160 nippers and more than 570 members, which Lovett hopes to build on.

"With the new clubhouse, the community is more aware of our presence and our role on the beach and thanks to the Salt Bar and Bistro we can build on our standing in the community,” he said.

AVC chief executive officer Paul Waterson said his organisation was excited to be able to provide the donation.

"The Salt Bar and Bistro prides itself on being community focused and we plan on maintaining this momentum moving forward,” Mr Waterson said.

Salt Bar and Bistro chief operating officer Craig Ellison said as one of the newest surf lifesaving clubs in Australia, Salt SLSC was focussed on its community engagement and he hoped the donation would help the club continue to provide ongoing lifesaving services for the Salt and Casuarina communities.

salt salt bar and bistro salt surf lifesaving club tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The Foundry will mark first birthday in distinctive style

    premium_icon The Foundry will mark first birthday in distinctive style

    News IT'S been one year since The Foundry Murwillumbah opened in a restored 1908 building in the main street of Murwillumbah

    'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    Council News Decision on council ban on companies involved with Adani

    Plenty at stake for final round

    premium_icon Plenty at stake for final round

    Rugby League Raiders coach Trudi Carter said her side was feeling fit and firing

    How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    premium_icon How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    Your Story "When I saw my name on a grave, I felt emotion I can't describe.”