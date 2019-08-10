Club welcomes generous donation

IN A display of neighbourly co-operation, Salt Surf Life Saving Club is the beneficiary of a $25,000 donation by the Salt Bar and Bistro.

Salt Bar and Bistro, which has become part of the Australian Venue Co (AVC), has focused on building connections with the local community and the donation comes just prior to the start of the 2019 spring/summer surf season.

Salt SLSC president Greg Lovett said the donation could not have come at a better time, with the club preparing for its sign-on at the end of the month.

"This money is a fantastic boost to a voluntary organisation such as ours,” Lovett said.

"It will go towards new equipment, new clothing especially for our nippers and toward the operation of the club.

"By being able to retain good managers and trainers, it will also definitely help with their upcoming season and allow us to grow our numbers.”

Salt currently has 160 nippers and more than 570 members, which Lovett hopes to build on.

"With the new clubhouse, the community is more aware of our presence and our role on the beach and thanks to the Salt Bar and Bistro we can build on our standing in the community,” he said.

AVC chief executive officer Paul Waterson said his organisation was excited to be able to provide the donation.

"The Salt Bar and Bistro prides itself on being community focused and we plan on maintaining this momentum moving forward,” Mr Waterson said.

Salt Bar and Bistro chief operating officer Craig Ellison said as one of the newest surf lifesaving clubs in Australia, Salt SLSC was focussed on its community engagement and he hoped the donation would help the club continue to provide ongoing lifesaving services for the Salt and Casuarina communities.