Club's unique way to honour our soldiers

LIT UP: The faces of 100 current or ex-servicemen will feature on the Twin Town's mega screen in November.

THE faces of current and ex-servicemen will be displayed on the Twin Town's mega screen throughout November as a tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

A Twin Towns spokesperson said the 100 Years, 100 Faces light show would honour the spirit of those who served or currently serve in Australia's defence forces.

This year marks the Centenary of Armistice, 100 years on from the end of World War I, in which almost 62,000 Australian lives were lost fighting for our freedom and our nation.

A Twin Towns spokesperson said everyone was invited to submit a photograph of a family member, friend or themselves in uniform before the photos were collated into a presentation that would appear on rotation nightly from November 4-11, from sunset until midnight, on the giant 17m x 5m screen on the outside of Twin Towns.

The presentation will be capped at 100 photos and images will be chosen for their quality and suitability for reproduction on the big screen.

"Help make this a spectacular community event and recognise and pay tribute to the contribution of your family member or loved one for their service to our country,” the spokesperson said.

Photos must be of the service or ex-service person in uniform. To ensure the safety of all original photographs, photos must be submitted in electronic formats, such as scanned photos or high-resolution photographs.

When submitting, people are asked to provide their best contact phone number and some information on the photo, including the name of the person, date of birth and where they served or are serving. If they are deceased, please provide the date if known.

Photos can be submitted from Monday, September 3, until Friday, October 19, to centenary@twintowns. com.au.