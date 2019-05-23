Menu
Login
AWESOME FOURSOME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons all found the back of the net for the Attwood Mashall Tweed United Metro North side.
AWESOME FOURSOME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons all found the back of the net for the Attwood Mashall Tweed United Metro North side. Donna Tolley
Soccer

Coach says he's a very happy man

Michael Doyle
by
23rd May 2019 11:43 AM

FOOTBALL: Tweed United have moved into second on the Gold Coast Metro North league table with a commanding win on Wednesday night.

A hat-trick to Kirsty-Ann Parsons as well as goals to Karis Walker, Emily Melnik and Ashteal Kolovos guided United to a 6-0 win over Nerang.

The away win continues the rich vein of form United has displayed throughout the season

The youth of the Tweed said was again on display, with 15-year-old Maya Rodgers producing one of her best games of the season with two assists in the win.

Coach Mark Griffiths said he was very happy with the team's performance, and their improvement each week.

"All the girls played well again - the quality of football is improving every week,” Griffiths said.

"I am a happy coach.”

United are proving they have a diverse attack, registering multiple goal scorers every week.

Tweed will come up against another title contender next Wednesday when they travel north to face Surfers Paradise.

They sit third on the ladder, and the match is expected to be one of the highlight games of the round.

ashteal kolovos gold coast football metro north mark griffiths tweed united
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Music AUSTRALIA’S biggest Christian rock band, Newsboys, is back on the top of the Billboard charts.

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Breaking Man dies in hospital after fight in Tweed Heads West last week

    Saffin says next leader must be committed to regional NSW

    Saffin says next leader must be committed to regional NSW

    Politics Saffin wants potential leaders to look after regional areas

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

    Whats On Find out where the best live music is in the Tweed