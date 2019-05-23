Coach says he's a very happy man

AWESOME FOURSOME: Karis Walker, Emily Melnik, Ashteal Kolovos and Kristy-Ann Parsons all found the back of the net for the Attwood Mashall Tweed United Metro North side.

FOOTBALL: Tweed United have moved into second on the Gold Coast Metro North league table with a commanding win on Wednesday night.

A hat-trick to Kirsty-Ann Parsons as well as goals to Karis Walker, Emily Melnik and Ashteal Kolovos guided United to a 6-0 win over Nerang.

The away win continues the rich vein of form United has displayed throughout the season

The youth of the Tweed said was again on display, with 15-year-old Maya Rodgers producing one of her best games of the season with two assists in the win.

Coach Mark Griffiths said he was very happy with the team's performance, and their improvement each week.

"All the girls played well again - the quality of football is improving every week,” Griffiths said.

"I am a happy coach.”

United are proving they have a diverse attack, registering multiple goal scorers every week.

Tweed will come up against another title contender next Wednesday when they travel north to face Surfers Paradise.

They sit third on the ladder, and the match is expected to be one of the highlight games of the round.