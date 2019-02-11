Menu
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Politics

ScoMo still Australia’s preferred PM

11th Feb 2019 6:16 AM

THE Coalition government is facing defeat at the next election despite a lift in Scott Morrison's personal approval ratings, the latest Newspoll shows.

Labor's lead over the Coalition on a two-party preferred vote was unchanged at 53 to 47 per cent, according the poll published by The Australian on Sunday night.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP/Peter Rae

 

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins
Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Morrison maintained his lead over Labor leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister with the gap at 44 to 35 per cent.

Labor's primary vote rose a point to 39 per cent, which is a 4.3 per cent swing to the party since the 2016 federal election.

Support for independents and minor parties remained at 10 per cent with One Nation slipping a point to five per cent.

The Newspoll of 1567 voters was conducted from February 7 to February 10.

More Stories

editors picks newspoll politics preferred pm prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    Council offers help to those in Townsville

    Council offers help to those in Townsville

    Council News Tweed Shire Council has offered its assistance to Townsville in the wake of this week's devastating floods

    Tweed Heads hospital to be retained for medical services

    Tweed Heads hospital to be retained for medical services

    Health Parking at new hospital will also be on-site and free of charge.

    Affordable housing investigation backed

    Affordable housing investigation backed

    Council News Affordable housing proposal will be evaluated in the Tweed

    Council back-tracks on 10-storey Cobaki

    Council back-tracks on 10-storey Cobaki

    Council News Council will seek more consultation from the community