Coolangatta businesses get border relief

THE surf lifesaving club for two towns on either side of the Queensland-NSW border is ready to welcome back more locals and the interstate visitors it has been missing since March 25.

Greenmount Beach Surf Club was one of the many borderline businesses raising a glass to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday opening the border every state and territory excluding Victoria from July 10.

The club's general manager Marty Damjanoski was looking forward to seeing some of his regulars from Tweed Heads enjoying one of his cold frothies.

Chasity Baker with Marty Damjanoski at Greenmount Beach Surf Club after listening to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk making the announcements about the QLD/NSW border and new relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Jerad Williams

"That usual annual migration from people who live in New South Wales and want a warmer winter hasn't happened, so those people will be coming across soon," he said.

Mr Damjanoski was also frothing at Queensland moving earlier into "some aspects" of Stage 3 on Friday, allowing venues to have more customers.

"I can now plan my roster for staff better because it was a bit messy before having 20 people here and there," Mr Damjanoski said.

Sands Hotel General Manger Crystal-Jade Cuff will be able to have more than double the amount of customers in Coolangatta bar. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We have half a dozen casuals we haven't been able to utilise who we can now bring back."

Up the road Sands Hotel general manager Crystal-Jade Cuff said she would be able to double customers in the bar and dining area.

"We won't have to turn away customers now, which will hopefully see business double in a couple of days," she said.

QLD Aussie Bakehouse owner Phu Lee looking forward to more tourists in Coolangatta after the Queensland Premier’s announcements. Picture: Jerad Williams

Coolangatta bakery Old Aussie Bakehouse owner Phu Le said his small business would feel the trickle-down effect from more people being able to access surrounding larger businesses.

"We have already seen more tourists from Queensland coming here, so it's only going to get better with people from North New South Wales travelling here too," he said.

Originally published as Coast businesses get border relief