Anthony Dick was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for possessing ice and marijuana.
Golf buddies introduced businessman to ice, court hears

Danielle Buckley
15th Nov 2019 3:17 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast business man only began using ice in his 60s after his golfing friends introduced him to it, a court has heard.

Anthony Brian Dick, 62, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning after pleading guilty to possessing drugs and utensils.

The court heard Dick, who runs a BnB and horse riding business in Mooloolah Valley, had a near-unblemished criminal history when he was caught with 5g of marijuana and 7.5g of methamphetamine in November 2018.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court the licensed electrician often travelled to Vanuatu as a volunteer to teach music.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was "unusual" to see someone start using drugs in their 60s and noted that he was introduced to ice by golfing friends.

He said while he could see Dick was of good character with no history of "real trouble with the law", it was unfortunate that he had used the drug.

"People who use it need other people to sell it and it sustains the business of the drug dealers," Justice Applegarth said.

Dick was sentenced to 18 months' jail, suspended immediately. - NewsRegional

