Coast company escapes Wuhan’s disaster by days

AN Australian indigenous company that sells recyclable toilet paper was just days away from signing on with a Chinese manufacturer in Wuhan when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Hundreds of hours of research and weeks spent touring manufacturers in Wuhan almost felt like it was all for nothing for Bambooli co-owner Matt Henderson but he was determined to forge ahead.

Mr Henderson said the pandemic was almost like a divine intervention because it led the team to producing 100 per cent Australian owned and made products.

Bambooli co-owners Matt Henderson, Dean Trevaskis and Nickolla Clark.

"We were all guns a blazing. We started in October last year and did a trip over there because we were looking to source a bamboo product," Mr Henderson said.

"We had the supplier worked out, had all the contracts and I'd sourced 14 or 15 different manufacturers, then the brakes were put on for us.

"The whole supply chain broke down but it made us re-evaluate our direction and made us think about choosing Australian products and manufacturing it here."

He said Bambooli toilet tissue was made from 100 per cent recycled paper collected from offices in Brisbane's CBD and taken to a recycling plant in Brisbane who also manufactured the product.

The team behind the company were connected through their employment at Byron Shire Council and were keen to start a business together with shared goals.

Mr Henderson, Dean Trevaskis and Nickolla Clark worked in various roles at the council and Dean's daughter Courtney Kina was also keen to be part of the team.

They were also guided by How to Buy Australian Made founder Steve Eagle who has more than 20 years' experience sourcing Australian products.

Mr Henderson said together with Mr Eagle's help, they combined their talent to create the company's business plan and artwork and build connections with business owners and the indigenous community.

Their vision is to target local procurement managers and to inspire other indigenous Australians to take on a manufacturing business.

For more information about Bambooli, visit bambooli.com.au

