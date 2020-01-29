Coast could lose iconic eagle landmark

AN iconic Gold Coast landmark could be about to disappear from the skyline.

A striking steel sculpture of an eagle, that has stood sentinel over the sand from atop Kirra Hill for decades, is in danger of having its wings clipped.

The Gold Coast City Council is reportedly looking at taking down the 2.4 tonne rust red eagle, known affectionately to locals as the 'rusty chook', because of safety concerns.

The winter sun shines through the eagle sculpture on Kirra Hill.

The council commissioned the art work, crafted by renowned Coolangatta sculptor Craig Medson, in the early 1980s but was forced to erect fencing around it 18 months ago as the structure deteriorated.

The sculpture became the unofficial mascot of the Kirra Surfriders Club, famed for producing triple world champion Mick Fanning.

Pic for 'On Our Watch'. The eagle memorial atop Kirra hill.

A memorial honouring Fanning's brother Sean and friend Joel Green, who were killed in a 1998 car crash at Coolangatta, was erected in the shadow of the eagle.

Medson took his own life in 2015 after a long battle with depression.

According to surfing magazine Tracks, the council has contacted Medson's mother about possibly removing the sculpture and replacing it.

Sculptor Craig Medson with his piece "Flight" for the 2013 Gold Coast Art Festival.

"It is thought, with respect to Medson, a replica won't be made, but it is hoped that another piece could be commissioned by a local sculptor that would honour the original artist and his work," the magazine said.

"It won't be the Rusty Chook but hopefully it will, over time, come to generate the same level of respect, awe, and sense of home that Medson's creation has done over the last 25 years."

The council has been contacted for comment.