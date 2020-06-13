Menu
Tumbulgum’s gin has been named one of the sunshine state’s favourite blends, according to new data.
Food & Entertainment

Distillery named sunshine state’s most popular

Jessica Lamb
by and Jessica Lamb
13th Jun 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
THE secret to a great glass of gin is in the company's spirit.

Just ask Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers, whose local gin is one of the sunshine state's favourite blends, according to sales data released today.

As sales of Australian-made gin have doubled in the last 12 months, the product has topped the fastest-growing spirits category, sales data from Dan Murphy's has revealed.

In the liquor giant's Queensland stores, Husk Distillery and its world-famous Ink Gin ranked among the best-selling gins.

Nicola Paton from Husk Distillers at Tumbulgum with one of their famous Ink Gins. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp
Originally developed in the Middle Ages as a herbal elixir for medicinal purposes, the spirit has undergone a renaissance globally, with the traditional dry gin being challenged by infused and flavoured gins.

Ink Gin is made up of 13 native, traditional and exotic botanicals sourced from eight countries across the world and by using the butterfly pea flower, it gains its distinctive and unique colour.

Sales and marketing manager Harriet Messenger said Husk was stoked with the news.

"We're witnessing a big shift to support Australian made products," she said.

"People now want to make a deeper connection with local brands and the people behind them."

Husk made headlines earlier this year when the Tweed distillery was forced to lay off two dozen workers in the coronavirus crisis but turned to sanitiser production to keep full-time staff employed and address a shortage.

And this isn't the first time the business has pushed through adversity.

From humble beginnings to international fame, the brand's growth saw the new and ­improved distillery in the Tweed Shire open its doors last year.

The opening of the distillery marked a remarkable rise of Husk and the Messenger family's determination to produce a world-class product, even when hit by adversity as they were in the 2017 flood.

Metres of water covered the family farm and 1m went through the barrel shed and production area but a call-out for help saw the local community turn up in numbers to help clean out the mess.

