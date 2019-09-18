High-profile restaurant calls in insolvency firm

A POPULAR Noosa restaurant operated by two experienced owners has been placed into administration.

Little Humid, located on the banks of the Noosa River, was put under external administration this week.

The eatery, owned and operated by Michelle Gordon-Smith and Mary Morrison, offered fresh produce and was rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

Ms Gordon-Smith and Ms Morrison returned to the Sunshine Coast about five years ago after working at prominent restaurants in Melbourne.

Little Humid opened in 2013 and is popular among locals, having hosted christenings, weddings and wakes.

The restaurant, which is open seven days a week, is still trading.

Ms Morrison told the Courier Mail the business was "all good".

"We are just restructuring our business for personal reasons," she said.

Earlier this month the restaurant was advertising for an experienced fine dining wait person.

The Little Humid Restaurant in Noosaville. Pic: Russell Shakespeare

Ms Gordon-Smith and Ms Morrison appeared on an episode of SBS' Small Business Secrets in May last year.

"Mary is the manager - front of house - and I am the head chef back of house, so we have covered the two most massive costs of running a restaurant apart from rent, obviously," Ms Gordon-Smith told the program.

The pair were proud of the quality offered at Little Humid.

"Even when customers order bread with oil and balsamic, we serve really good balsamic and really good oil," Ms Gordon-Smith told SBS.

"And we sacrifice probably part of our earnings to continually give people top quality. So we're never going to make a million dollars but that's not what it's about for us," Ms Morrison added.

Terry Rose of SV Partners has been appointed administrator to the business.

Comment has been sought from Mr Rose.