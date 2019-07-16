Menu
Child abuse generic
Crime

Qld grandfather’s sick rape confessions

by Lea Emery
16th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
A GRANDFATHER robbed three young girls of their childhood when he raped one and inappropriately touched the other two, a court was told.

The 74-year-old pensioner yesterday pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to two counts of rape, 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and one count of attempted indecent treatment.

The man's granddaughter was nine when she was raped twice in his Gold Coast home.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the girls, also started touching a second granddaughter in 2001 when the girl was five.

The court was told the girl told police she felt like a "scientific experiment".

A family friend was eight when the man started touching her in 2009.

Judge Bernard Porter described the offending as "insidious".

He sentenced the man to nine years in prison.

He will be eligible for parole in May 2021 after serving three years in custody.

The family friend, now 18, provided the court with a victim impact statement detailing the effect of the abuse.

"This gave me great anxiety … if I said anything I feared something bad would happen to me," she said.

"I felt as though my childhood stopped when the sexual abuse occurred.

"I became confused. Was this right or wrong or normal?"

The girl went on to say she felt "powerless" by the treatment.

"This was an adult I was supposed to trust," she said.

"My trust was betrayed by an adult who knew me since birth."

The girl was forced to see the man at family functions and even her mother's wedding.

She did not speak up until May last year.

The court was told the girl's father confronted the man.

The man's wife spoke to her granddaughter's parents and that was when the two young girls came forward.

The court was told the man confessed to his wife and broke down crying.

"Yes, I did it," he said.

"I haven't done it for about 10 years."

Police interviewed the man that day and he again confessed.

