Gold Coast in shock as shark victim named

The Gold Coast community is reeling after the shock shark attack that left a successful local real estate agent dead.

Nick Slater, 46, was surfing off Greenmount Beach when he was killed in the Gold Coast's first fatal shark attack since 1958.

Despite the frantic efforts of surfers, lifesavers and paramedics, he died within minutes, all captured on the Coastalwatch surf cameras.

Gold Coast shark attack victim Nick Slater.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate said regardless of how long had passed between the fatalities, it was still a tragedy.

"It doesn't matter how long it's been, it's still a devastating shock to the Gold Coast community," he said.

A colleague of Mr Slater's at London Estate Agent's told NCANewsWire he was too shocked to say anything.

Brisbane's Tim Follett told the Courier Mail he had been walking around the idyllic Greenmount headland when he saw the chaos unfold.

"It was like the whole beach just froze. There was a lady screaming, it was horrible," he said.

﻿﻿

Lifeguards are today patrolling the water via jet ski and the Westpac helicopter is in the air as beaches remain closed between Burleigh Heads and the New South Wales border.

Cr Tate said the strip of coast would remain that way for the foreseeable future.

"Once we know the shark is not in the vicinity or we have tracked it, then the beach will be reopened," he said.

"We need to know that before we make our next move."

Fisheries believe the shark was a 3.5m white pointer. Picture: Scott Powick Newscorp

Jade Parker tried to save his fellow surfer. Speaking on Channel 7's Sunrise he said he had retrieved the board, finding it still lodged in the board's fibreglass.

"The tooth had snapped off in the board itself," he said.

"It was obvious it was a white pointer."

The shark tooth found in the board of a surfer who was fatally attacked yesterday has been analysed. Fisheries believe the shark was a 3.5 metre white pointer. Picture: 7 News

It's the first fatal shark attack on a Gold Coast beach since the shark net program was introduced in the 1960s, and comes just three months after Tugun surfer Rob Pedretti off the Tweed Coast.

Cr Tate said a 60 year gap between the incidents had been "pretty good", considering the 70km stretch of coastline on the Gold Coast.

"A lot of my friends are surfers, they tell you a lot of stories about close calls," he said.

"We'll take a deep breath, and analyse the best solution available.

"Until I really see what is the reasoning on this attack I can't assess the situation any further.

"Maybe there's better solutions and we'll look at that."

Gold Coast shark attack victim Nick Slater was mauled off Greenmount Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Dianne Korchecz said she was on the beach when the accident happened.

"One young surfer said he saw the big shark swim under him," she said in a Facebook comment.

"There was a large school of fish in the area and the birds were swooping and feeding also. The shark got through the shark nets also."

It's understood Mr Slater's family live in New South Wales and had been informed overnight.

Originally published as Coast in shock as shark victim named