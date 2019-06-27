Coast man critical after party precinct assault

A Gold Coast man is in a critical condition after allegedly being attacked in the heart of the Surfers Paradise nightclub precinct early this morning.

The 28-year-old was in Orchid Ave around 1.20am when he was allegedly struck in the head by a teenager, causing him to fall backwards.

The Southport man hit his head on the concrete and is now in intensive care at the Gold Coast University Hospital with "serious" head injuries.

A 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He is in the Southport Watchouse and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court later today.