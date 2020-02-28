Coast store closing down after 20 years

ONE of the Gold Coast's three remaining video stores is closing today after serving the Currumbin Waters community for almost 35 years.

While the closure of Leading Edge Video at Currumbin Waters is sad news for older generations and families who can't afford streaming services, the silver lining is that owners Peter and Sue Brown can finally retire - at 76 and 75, respectively.

"We've owned this store for 20 years and while the past three years have been hard, the past three months have been very, very tough," said Mrs Brown.

Leading Edge Video at Currumbin Valley is closing its doors forever today

"It's not a decision that we've taken lightly but we're not getting any younger either."

The couple bought the business two decades ago when video cassettes cost $120 each and they spent up to $5000 a month on them. Now they pay between $20-$30 for new release DVDs and up to $50 for a TV series season.

"Videos were a pain in the butt. They were either dirty or needed rewinding, although Peter quickly learned how to fix them and splice them if they broke," she said.

"DVDS are easier but they scratch easily, which is why we run two polishing machines. "Actually, that's why our business has managed to stay afloat for so long - the quality of our rental products has always been very high."

Peter and Sue Brown are retiring after 20 years

Mrs Brown said one of her regulars was a woman in her late 70s who did not own a DVD player and only ever bought videos and watched them "over and over and over".

"The hardest hit are the older generations and families bringing up children that don't have a lot of money to spare and can't afford streaming services," she said.

The closure is another blow for locals at Varsity Lakes, Burleigh Heads and Tweed Heads who frequented the store following the closure of Tweed Blockbuster in 2018.

"It's definitely a dying industry unfortunately and as far as I'm aware the only two left on the Gold Coast are stores at Mudgeeraba and Runaway Bay," she said.

When Peter and Sue Brown took over Leading Edge Videos in Currumbin Waters they paid $120 for each video cassette.

Despite being a self-confessed movie buff, Mrs Brown could not pick her favourite - not surprising considering she says she has watched 75 per cent of all the movies in the store.

The business has sold off more than a quarter of its 6000 stock, with buyers coming from as far as Brisbane to bag a bargain.

And what will retirement look like for the couple?

Well, it won't be spent watching movies. In fact, Mr Brown wants to get back on the golf course and Mrs Brown wants to learn the piano.

And will they sign up to Netflix?

"No, not at this stage, but I'm not saying we never will. That would be a lie. But we want to make sure we use our new-found freedom to get out and about and stay active," she said.