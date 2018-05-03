Coast surfers light it up

DOYLE'S WAR: Amiya Doyle was the highest scoring women's competitor helping steer the D'bah team to a fourth consecutive National Teams victory at Duranbah.

Bernadette McAlinden

GOLD Coast surfers did themselves proud last weekend by raising the bar and setting new competitive achievements.

A cool southerly wind change generated a consistent swell for highly contestable waves at D'bah for the National Sailor Jerry Surf Tag Teams event, while up the coast the WSL Hydralyte Pro Junior was held at Currumbin Beach with equally impressive performances.

The D'bah girls team created history by taking out the Women's Teams final for the fourth year in a row setting a whole new record for Surf Tag history.

Amiya Doyle (18.87), Audrey Styman-Lane (13.33), Freya Prumm (7.73), Grace Styman-Lane (12.57) and Brodie Doyle (10.66) led the one hour final from start to finish courtesy of Amiya Doyle locking in a 7.44 Powerwave (double points) in the early stages of the final.

The D'bah girls won on home turf with (67.16) finishing ahead of North End (45.20), North Shelly (42.39) and Currumbin Alley (40.59).

In the men's division, Snapper Rocks Surfriders cruised to victory winning the title they last won in 2006.

KAI ON THE RISE: Snapper Rocks Surfriding Club member Kai Tandler took out hte WSL Junior Qualifying Series event at Currumbin Beach. Tom Bennett

Snapper Rocks (96.46) finished ahead of Elouera (78.01), Merewether (67.32) and Torquay (60.14) with team captain Jay Phillips putting the result beyond doubt as the fifth surfer scoring 22.73, which included a 6.93 and 7.9 Powerwave.

Shaun Gossmann (11.67), Quinn Bruce (17.66), Mitch Parkinson (16.40), Sheldon Simkus (24.00) and Phillips didn't drop a heat the whole event with big scores coming off the back of superior team tactics and wave selection.

Phillips has been competing for Snapper Rocks in the Surftag Series since it began in 2001 and showed he has lost nothing over the years averaging 5.78 for all waves ridden throughout the 2018 series, the second best average of all 220 competitors.

"To win here at D'bah with the younger guys in the team is really special,” Phillips said.

"Having the best boardriding clubs from around Australia come together and compete for the title is amazing and to finish on top is something our club is really proud of.”

Meanwhile, at Currumbin for the final day of WSL Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), pumping three to four foot waves were on offer for the best junior surfers from Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Snapper Rocks Surfriding Club member Kai Tandler looked comfortable at home in the men's final as he locked into a heat topping 8.50 (out of a possible 10) for his first wave with a radical three turn combo.

Tandler remained in front for the majority of the final and was able to secure himself a back-up score of 7.90 to claim victory.

"It feels so good to get my first big win,” Tandler said.

"It's been such a sick weekend of waves and everyone has been surfing so good so I'm over the moon.”

Prior to this weekend, Tandler was sitting in ninth place on the JQS series rankings, with the result now seeing him sit alongside front-runners Callum Robson (Evans Head, NSW) and Dextar Muskens (Coolangatta, QLD).