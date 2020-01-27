Coast teams take out top state Oztag honours

Oztag Queensland Junior State Cup at the Sunshine Coast Stadium. A Maroochydore Suns player in action. Photo: Warren Lynam

OZTAG: Sunshine Coast sides have come out on top against some of the state's best talent following an action-packed Junior State Cup.

The three-day event wrapped up yesterday at Sunshine Coast Stadium, with Maroochydore Suns and Caloundra Jets not only featuring in finals but also earning ultimate bragging rights.

The Suns featured in four of the finals, winning the under-13 boys, under-14 boys and under-13 girls deciders.

Under-13 Maroochydore coach Mark Carson praised the dedication of his outfit following their 5-2 triumph over Miami Raptors.

"The whole tournament they just got better and better and just absolutely came together and all their hard work they put in paid off," Carson.

"They were absolutely ecstatic to win. The looks on their faces makes all the time put in unreal … I had goosebumps up the back of my neck."

The under-14 boys defeated Labrador 6-3, the under-13 girls toppled North Lakes 4-3 and the under-11 boys fell to Labrador 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Caloundra Jets also featured in four finals, winning two.

The under-10 boys defeated Miami 6-0, the under-11 girls beat Labrador 2-1, the under-10 girls fell to Miami 5-2 and the under-12 boys lost to Townsville 3-2.

A total of 150 teams from Queensland participated, involving more than 2000 youth.

Sides travelled from as far north as Townsville and as far south as Tweed Heads for the tournament.