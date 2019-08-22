Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young Sunshine Coast criminal says he is turning his life around by becoming a business owner.
A young Sunshine Coast criminal says he is turning his life around by becoming a business owner. napatcha
Crime

Coast teen entrepreneur making up for assault, robbery

Sherele Moody
by
22nd Aug 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD is starting to rack up a criminal history with assault, robbery in company and unauthorised dealing with shop goods already among his list of offences.

The teenage business owner and Sunshine Coast student cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He fronted Brisbane Children's Court this week, pleading guilty to robbery in company, with the court hearing he intimidated a 13-year-old then stole the child's mobile phone last year.

The teenager previously pulled a knife on worker at his school, the court was told.

He yelled "f--- off or I'll stab you" when a cleaner, who was aged over 60, asked him and his mates why they were on the school grounds.

The court heard the youth had spent a short amount of time behind bars, but that he "has indicated a desire to not return to custody".

The court also heard he had started a small business recently, with at least 18 customers a week on his books so far.

His mother told the court that she had brought the teenager a dog and that he was taking good care of the animal.

Judge William Everson had some harsh words for the young defendant, saying "regrettably you have a six-page criminal history with entries for similar types of offences."

"He really has got to clean his act up or he is going to spend a lot of time in jail as an adult," Judge Everson said.

"He is obviously going through a bad trot

"He needs supervision and he needs to be punished."

Judge Everson placed the lad on a one-year probation order and no conviction was recorded.

"I am very pleased to learn that after serving a brief period of detention you have endeavoured to turn your life around," he said.

"You have made positive changes in your life."

- NewsRegional

business childrens court crime robbery teenager violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Community raise thousands for Tyalgum business owners

    premium_icon Community raise thousands for Tyalgum business owners

    News DONATIONS are flooding in thick and fast in the wake of a Tyalgum fire which destroyed a pair of businesses, with residents already offering thousands

    Why Liam has filed for divorce from Miley

    Why Liam has filed for divorce from Miley

    Celebrity Just 11 days after their separation, Hemsworth has filed paperwork

    Applicants called for position with Northern Rivers Health

    Applicants called for position with Northern Rivers Health

    News The Northern NSW Maternity Services Committee is looking for someone to join the...

    Hundreds line up for new Aldi opening

    premium_icon Hundreds line up for new Aldi opening

    News IT’S not often that the opening of a new supermarket generates so much excitement...