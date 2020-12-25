Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
News

Teenager missing for Christmas

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Dec 2020 10:35 AM

Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.

The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.

 

 

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast teenager missing for Christmas

missing child police

Just In

    Man dies after police chase

    Man dies after police chase
    • 25th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology While most of us own a mobile phone, there are still more than 11 million calls made each year on payphones. And they won’t cost a cent over Christmas.

        Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        Premium Content Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        News BOM’s experts weigh in on what weather to expect this Christmas period.

        Here’s some tips on how to get a Boxing Day bargain

        Premium Content Here’s some tips on how to get a Boxing Day bargain

        News DO YOUR research, compare prices, keep calm and ask for the best deal can help you...

        Origin star’s secret meeting with rival coach

        Origin star’s secret meeting with rival coach

        Rugby League Brisbane Broncos winger Xavier Coates is reportedly considering joining a rival...