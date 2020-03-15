Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland woman dies from coronavirus

Madura McCormack
15th Mar 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN ELDERLY woman from Noosaville has reportedly died from coronavirus.

A 77-year-old woman who died in New South Wales from coronavirus on March 13 was from Queensland, and likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco.

The Daily can reveal the 77-year-old woman from Noosaville had been on a flight to Sydney on March 13 when her condition deteriorated significantly.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

Health authorities believe she contracted it from her daughter who had returned from San Francisco two weeks earlier and it was not known at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 death editors picks elderly fatality noosaville pandemic seniors-news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Breaking BREAKING: Scott Morrison has made his captain's call on nationwide school and university closures due to the coronavirus.

        Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        premium_icon Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        News ORGANISERS will announce tomorrow if the festival will go ahead.

        Taxi driver attacked with baton in savage robbery

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with baton in savage robbery

        Crime Tweed police investigating after taxi driver attacked with baton

        Butcher’s beef with his bowlo lands in court

        premium_icon Butcher’s beef with his bowlo lands in court

        Business Butcher sues bowlo and club boss, claims forgery smear hurt him