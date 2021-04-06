Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a marine wind warning on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a marine wind warning on Tuesday.
News

Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

Javier Encalada
6th Apr 2021 7:59 AM

Weather warnings have been raised by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Byron coast for hazardous surf and strong marine wind.

The hazardous surf warning, issued at 6.46am on Tuesday, explained surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the Byron coast.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advised that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

A marine wind warning for the Byron coast was also issued by the Bureau for Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Detailed forecast for the area>>> What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

bureau of meteorology byron bay northern rivers weather news weather warning
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Premium Content ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Property Nestled in the hinterland, this property has all the approvals in place to be run as a Bed and Breakfast

        See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        Premium Content See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        News The state-of-the-art facility is now open to the public and resort guests.

        List: Sports clubs granted $50k in funds

        Premium Content List: Sports clubs granted $50k in funds

        Sport Several clubs from the local area have received a share in the grants.

        Tips to ensure your home is mould free this wet season

        Premium Content Tips to ensure your home is mould free this wet season

        News Mould spores may cause health problems if inhaled, so now is the time to ensure the...