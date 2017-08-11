Cobaki hoons damage development

an aerial of the Cobaki Lakes development.

TWEED Heads Police have increased patrols of the new Cobaki Lakes development, due to recent damage to the site.

The large development near the Queensland-NSW border is being land cleared.

Police said there have been a significant number of motor bike and 4WD drivers accessing the location via Piggabeen Road and Boyd Street Tugun, for recreational purposes.

Police warned the land is privately owned and access to is prohibited.

People and vehicles seen at the location could be fined $350 for the offence of Entering Upon Enclosed Lands".