A Cobaki man has been busted with a cannabis plant.
Crime

Cobaki man busted for growing cannabis

Rick Koenig
by
24th Oct 2018 4:46 PM

A COBAKI man has been charged with possesing an illegal drug after police spotted a cannabis plant in his backyard.

Police said on Tuesday, police attached to the Tweed Byron Target Action Team attended an address on Cobaki Road for an unrelated matter, when they noticed a cannabis plant in the backyard of a property.

The owner of the property admitted to ownership of the cannabis plant and more cannabis which was found inside the house.

The 54-year-old man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court for Cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug.

