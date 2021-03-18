Menu
Cocaine supply accused Philip Emanuele and Scott Biber.
News

Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A North Coast trio accused of supplying cocaine have had their case delayed for another month in court last week.

Suffolk Park man Scott Edward Biber, 57, Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67, and Lennox Head man Philip David Emanuele, 50, are each facing numerous charges related to the alleged supply of cocaine in the Byron Bay area.

Philip David Emanuele leaves Tweed Heads Courthouse on March 12, 2021.
Police will allege Mr Biber was found with 1.1kg of cocaine in his possession on January 9 last year.

It is alleged he had the drug concealed in a fire extinguisher at the time.

The other men were arrested as a result of related investigations.

Suffolk Park man Scott Biber is among a group of people accused of cocaine supply. The firefighter is alleged to have been found with more than 1kg of the drug secreted inside a fire extinguisher.
On March 12 Mr Emanuele appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court, the other two men were mentioned, however did not appear.

The Director of Public Prosecutions asked the court for a month's adjournment for all parties to consider their position in relation to all charges.

She said case conferencing had occurred a week prior and said another four weeks was needed due to the large volume of charges.

No pleas have been entered by any of the accused.

The matter was adjourned to April 16.

All three accused remain on bail.

