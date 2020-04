Prisoners have taken to the rooftop of a jail, prompting a code silver alert, officers say.

Prisoners have taken to the rooftop of a jail, prompting a code silver alert, officers say.

PRISONERS have taken to the rooftop of Borallon jail this morning in a "code silver", officers say.

It's unclear how many prisoners are on the roof or how or when the incident happened however the incident was still underway just after 9am.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail