Cody Simpson shows off stunning physique

Pop sensation Cody Simpson has flaunted his stellar physique as the 24-year-old prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Simpson shared a clip of his intense workout regime to Instagram on Tuesday, the shirtless athlete providing a glimpse of what's required to become an Olympian.

In the video, Cody completed a set of barbell bicep curls, some straight bar pull downs and a few bench presses - all before showing off his upper body strength by executing some pull ups with a chain draped around his neck.

"If you want to take the island, burn your boats," Simpson captioned the video.

Needless to say, the Olympic hopeful's trim body is looking impeccable as he continues to train in the United States.

Cody Simpson shows off his incredible physique.

The Australian singer-songwriter, who dated pop superstar Miley Cyrus for almost 12 months before the high-profile couple split in 2020, recently revealed he was swimming fast enough to qualify for the Australian Olympic trials.

Few people knew Simpson had started swimming seriously again, but last year decided to return to his childhood love.

A state champion as a teenager, Simpson recently completed the 100m butterfly in 54.9 seconds, comfortably easing past the qualifying benchmark time of 56.87.

Simpson's coach Brett Hawke told Afternoon Sport: "Our goal is to be as fast as we can possibly be this year and just keep building on that.

"He's looking at this as a four-year plan, he's committed to four years.

"He had a conversation with (Olympic legend) Michael Phelps who told him, 'You can't do anything in under four years, you've got to commit to that' so he said, 'OK, I'll agree to that, I'll give it four years'.

"He's looking from the age of 23-27 here and that's prime athletic age for anybody.

"I think that's the best chance he'll have, to make an Olympic team four years from now.

"We're not putting any limits on where we're going with this, but at the same time we're not telling people, 'This is the goal'.

"We want to get better every day and see where it takes us.

"When he puts his mind to something he just gets it done.

"When it comes to pushing limits, he's used to that in his life - he's done some remarkable things."

