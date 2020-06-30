Cody Walker blackmail probe goes to Queensland

The investigation into the potential blackmailing of Rabbitohs star Cody Walker over a notorious street fight video has moved to Queensland.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal police believe a May 16 phone call, during which Walker's manager Matt Rose was allegedly told it would cost $20,000 to stop the release of the footage, came from north of the border.

The case has now been referred to detectives in Queensland, where it is understood the relevant person of interest lives.

"Queensland Police Service has been asked to assist the NSW Police Force look into an allegation of extortion made against a 30-year-old man over the phone," a police spokeswoman said.

The video showed Walker kicking someone in the fight.

South Sydney detectives were investigating last month whether another rugby league player manager was behind the call to Rose.

The video which appeared on social media depicted Walker on what he said was an emotionally charged night of drinking following the funeral for a family member in Casino on December 1 last year.

Walker is seen storming in and karate kicking one of two men who were shaping up to fight in the middle of a street.

Walker’s friends then stepped in.

"I was trying to protect a family member after the loss of one of my first cousins who we lost through suicide," Walker told Channel Nine when news of the scandal broke last month.

"She was 24 years of age and we were grieving her.

"Seeing her brother who is my first cousin, seeing him fight, the first thing that popped into my head was I just need to stop it."

Walker said he went to police the day after Rose received the alleged extortion call about the vision.

Walker served a two-week ban from the game. Photographer: Adam Yip

"They basically said they want 20k for the vision otherwise they are going to media outlets and we got on the front foot and put in a statement to Mascot Police on Sunday morning," Walker said.

The person who called Rose is understood to have left a phone number, which detectives then used to link the investigation to another player manager.

Police did not take any action against Walker over the fight, however issued $500 Criminal Infringement Notices to his cousin and the other man in the fight.

The NRL did hit Walker with a two-game suspension, which he served in the first rounds after the season restart, and a $15,000 fine suspended for 12 months.

Originally published as Cody Walker blackmail probe goes to Queensland