Cody’s mum awkwardly reacts to racy pic

MILEY Cyrus and Cody Simpson can't keep their hands off each other.

Their very public new romance has become a staple of both their Instagram feeds, with each day bringing a new collection of selfies and intimate videos together - often scantily clad, and often in the bedroom.

But while their slobbery makeout sesh messing around with Instagram's Joker filter shared earlier this week sufficiently creeped fans out, the latest addition to the Miley and Cody collection might just be their raciest yet.

And the selfie even caught the attention of Cody's own mother, author Angie Simpson, who shared it with her near-100k followers on Instagram along with the caption "UMMMMM.... Cheeky Buggers":

Cody Simpson's mum posted this.

The racy pic was one of several the loved-up couple shared - toggle through to see for yourself:

Showing off his fresh ink, Simpson shared two photos with his chest bared, revealing a skull and crossbow tattoo just above his right peck. But the third in the series above features his new girlfriend standing beside him in the mirror, coquettishly sliding her hand down his pants.

Beneath the risque post, Cyrus took it up a notch, commenting: "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

Cody and Miley aren’t shy when it comes to public displays of affection. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old Aussie singer, who is rumoured to be the Robot on Channel 10's wildly popular reality show The Masked Singer, confirmed his relationship with Cyrus in an interview with People this week, telling the publication it's "safe to say" they're official and "very happy".

Earlier this week, they posted this creepy snap while mucking around in bed together. Picture: Instagram.

He gushed over the Slide Away songstress - who he's known since he was a teenager.

"She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?" he said.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus look more loved up in every photo. Picture: Instagram.

The two have long been friends, with Simpson praising the star in interviews years before romance blossomed.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

In a recently-resurfaced video from now-defunct Fuse magazine, 15-year-old Simpson even admitted he had a crush on the Hannah Montana actor.

"I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not going to lie," a young Simpson confessed in the video.

"I'm not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most datable Disney star," he added.

Cody and Miley have been pals for years. Picture: Getty.

Cyrus herself confirmed their relationship in a series of Instagram posts after they were spotted kissing in LA.

After copping flak for seemingly rushing into another romance so soon after her longtime relationship with Hemsworth ended, Cyrus took to Instagram with a furious rebuttal.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely sl*t-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences … where women are called sl*ts/ wh**res," she said.

The Aussie singer certainly isn’t in the friend zone anymore. Picture: Instagram.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it through from the beginning.

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown a** woman experiencing this … I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself … get used to me dating - this is where I am at!"

We’re sensing a theme with their photos together … Picture: Instagram

Cyrus, 26, announced in August to shocked fans that she had split from Liam Hemsworth.

A day later she was seen making out with Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Carter had also recently split from longtime love Brody Jenner.

Cyrus, who is in the process of getting divorced from Hemsworth, first met the actor while filming The Last Song in 2009.

The pair got engaged by broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2016 with the engagement back on and married in December last year.