Coffee chat's a winner for police and community

OTHER parts of the Tweed will get a chance to become involved in an event that allows the community to catch up with local police over coffee.

The region's chief of police Superintendent Wayne Starling made the announcement this week following what he described as a successful first Coffee with a Cop at Tweed Heads McDonald's.

He said the event would be open to other businesses to host in the future with police looking to take it to other towns within the Tweed Byron command to give others a chance to interact with local forces.

"It's a humbling experience to get out and interact with the community,” Supt Starling said.

"It makes you feel that you do make a difference, and that's why most police join the force.”

Lorraine Atkinson was part of a crowd on hand to meet officers, thank them for their service and throw a coffee on their tab.

She was one of the state's first volunteer police some years ago and still manages to contribute to the community, including a role with the Oxley Cove Community Group.

"I'm a long term resident. I just thought I would come and see what it's all about,” Ms Atkinson said.

The Coffee with a Cop program, which was held across 73 Local Area Commands in NSW on Thursday, originated in the US and aims to advance community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.