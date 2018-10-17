Coffee lovers rejoice over new cafe in Cabarita

WAKE-UP: Caba Social owners Jamie and Carol Thompson with their staff, Holly, Jessica and Keshay are looking forward to meeting the community.

WAKE-UP: Caba Social owners Jamie and Carol Thompson with their staff, Holly, Jessica and Keshay are looking forward to meeting the community. Scott Powick

THERE'S nothing better than a coffee in the morning and nobody knows coffee quite like Jamie and Carol Thompson.

The couple have had more than 25 years experience operating cafes and have now returned to Cabarita to keep their passion for hospitality alive.

We chat to Carol about Caba Social:

What inspired you to open your own business?

We have always been in the hospitality industry, it is our passion and we love to please our customers with good fresh food and coffee.

Why did you settle on Cabarita?

We started a cafe in Cabarita in the exact same shop over 25 years ago when the building was brand new, we managed it back then but treated it like our own.

We've only been operating 16 days and believe we have a relaxed atmosphere where people can wind down and enjoy themselves.

What's been your experience in operating cafes?

We get to meet some great people and love the communication with them.

What can customers expect to find on your menu?

We offer fresh home-made savouries, frittatas, salmon patties, beef lasagne, gourmet salads and a large menu, including all day breakfasts, home-made hamburgers plus more.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

We love the satisfaction of seeing people, relaxed and enjoying good coffee and fine food.

What are your future plans for the business?

To keep improving and have a very successful business.

