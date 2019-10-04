Coke brings back viral bottle trend

Share a Coke is BACK for the summer

It's been seven years since Coca-Cola caused mayhem by printing names on its bottles and cans.

If you can't remember that far back, it caused people to rush to their local store, sifting through the drinks isle to try to locate a bottle or can with their own name on it.

Due to that popularity, Coke has decided to bring back the names, this time with plenty of fitting nickname options, such as "Old mate", "Champ", "Bro", "The Gals" and even "Cuz".

There are also more names like "Giuseppe", "Paolo" and "Zhang" to reflect Australia's diversity.

Hundreds of names on Coke bottles and cans will hit shelves around Australia. Picture: Supplied

And if you struggle to find your name on the beverages, don't stress because for the first time you can personalise your own bottle.

However, there are some monikers the company has banned such as religious names, "God", "Jesus" and "Muhammad".

If you type a name that isn't on the list, an "error" message will pop up explaining "the name or phrase you have chosen is a trademark or deemed too socially or religiously sensitive to print on a Coke bottle".

Coca-Cola president Vamsi Mohan Thati said Coke had a proud history of championing inclusivity.

"We want to give all Aussies the chance of joining in the fun and sharing a Coke this summer," Mr Thati said.

Coke will release multiple spellings for many popular names in a nod to Australia's fondness for unusual spellings too, so fear not Caitlyn, Kaitlyn and Kath, Kathy or Cathy.

The same goes for Isabel, Isabelle and Issy or Jon, Jonathan and Jono.

These include ‘Muhammad’ and ‘Jesus’. Picture: Coca-Cola website

There will also be 1000 surnames such as Smith, Williams, Nguyen and Zhou available on 1.25 litre bottles.

Coke is also hitting the road over summer to bring Share a Coke pop-up kiosks to selected malls and shopping centres around the country.

Two free 250ml cans of Coke will be on offer at the special pop-ups in either Coca-Cola Classic or No Sugar.

Coke introduced the names campaign in Australia back in 2011. Since then it has been rolled out in more than 70 countries around the world, including China, France, Canada and the US.