Cold head for Jon after dreadlocks hacked off

A freshly-shaved Jon after cutting off his dreadlocks to raise money for cancer.

A freshly-shaved Jon after cutting off his dreadlocks to raise money for cancer. Contributed

IT'S a new feeling for Jon Boniface to have to wear a beanie on a cold morning.

Diagnosed with rare forms of leukaemia and lymphoma in June, Jon looked likely to lose his trade-mark dreadlocks to the treatment but instead friends and family gathered at the family home in Bilambil on Saturday to cut them off and raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

And it looks like Jon's "World's Greatest Shave” paid off initially setting himself a target of $5,000 and upping it to $10,000 a week out from the event it looks like Jon will raise close to $13,000.

Jon Boniface, recently diagnosed himself with cancer after pledging to shave off his dreadlocks to help his wife Bronwyns recovery from cancer. Scott Powick Daily News

The former carpenter said his former boss and workmates raised an additional $400 and mates and friends of the family contributed on the day, with Jon and his wife Bronny raffling off the honour of cutting each of the dreadlocks off.

Jon prepares to lose his locks

Although not happy that his radical haircut coincided with a cold snap, Jon is happy he can now shower at night in winter without worrying that his hair would get wet and "take a week to dry”.

"I have to do a doubletake when I walk past a mirror after 28 years of having long hair. Lucky I still have my beard otherwise I wouldn't recognise myself,” he joked.

"I used to have short hair a long time ago but have probably never had my hair this short - a number one all over. But there are no regrets, it was probably about time.

"I should have done it years ago, worth it knowing the money raised is really going to help hundreds of people and families like us.”