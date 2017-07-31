Cold night for Lismore executive

Vinnies executive officer Michael Timbrell preparing for a sleep out to benefit Freds Place, Tweed Heads.

ST VINCENT de Paul's Lismore executive officer will sleep it rough at the upcoming Vinnies Community Sleep in Tweed Heads.

At least 70 are expected to the annual fundraiser on Thursday, August 3, at the rear of Seagulls Club.

Michael Timbrell said money raised will go to Fred's Place, which is accessed by up to 80 homeless, or at-risk, residents a day.

"For too many people in Tweed shire, sleeping rough, facing the elements, and encountering personal risks, can be every night of the week,” Mr Timbrell said.

"It's hard to get a clear picture of how many people are homeless on an average night.

"Judging by the number who drop in to Fred's Place, it is an issue of great concern to our community.”

Donate: Fredsplacecommunitysleepout.org.au