COLD SNAP: Four degrees expected on the Northern Rivers

A COLD snap will hit the Northern Rivers on Sunday morning, with the region overall expecting temperatures of three degrees below the yearly average.

The Bureau of Meteorology says Lismore, Grafton and Casino will drop down to four degrees just before sunrise.

Yamba, Evans Head and Murwillumbah can expect eight degrees.

Ballina will start the day at seven degrees, while coastal areas will be warmer.

Byron Bay can expect 10 degrees.

On the tablelands, Tenterfield will be well below zero, with the Glenn Innes township expecting minus seven.

However the humidity forecast is too low for snow.