Cold snap leaves fishermen happy

CATCH: Fishermen haul in their catch of the day at Fingal Beach.

CATCH: Fishermen haul in their catch of the day at Fingal Beach. Contributed

IT MIGHT be getting colder in the mornings, with many people opting to hit the snooze button to stay snuggled in their beds, but Tweed fishermen are making the most of the clear mornings in the hope of reeling in the fish of the day.

Banora Point resident Denise Chilcott was on her morning walk at Fingal Beach on Thursday when she stumbled across fishermen in action as they were trying to haul in their catch of the day.

"I few onlookers were standing around and some guys were knee-deep in the water tending to some huge silver mass in the water,” she said.

"I thought it was a whale and nearly cried.

"On closer inspection I thought it looked like nets were broken and the fish were beached.

"Guys were running back and forth filling up large buckets with fish and returning them to stack on two parked utes. Nets were strewn down the beach. It was frenetic at best.”

Many people will be heading down to the beach this weekend, whether it's for a spot of fishing or to try to spot a whale passing through, after the annual migration season started yesterday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures to reach a high of 22 degrees today across the Tweed, before dropping to a low of nine degrees in some parts of the shire.