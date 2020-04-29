NSW is set for an early start to winter as an unusual cold front brings damaging winds, Antarctic temperatures and snowfall.

"There will be a pretty big band of rain that is set to trigger some flood watches in NSW. Rainfall is expected tomorrow in the southwest slopes, eastern parts of the Riverina, the Alpine region and Snowy Mountains district," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jordan Notara said.

"We can expect above 50mm particularly for the southwest slopes and it may be double that as we move to Thredbo and higher parts of the Perisher."

There has been an unusual dump of snow for this time of year in southern NSW. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Notara said the rain is expected to transition to snow today and Thursday.

"We will see those areas get 50-100mm through Wednesday and then they will get snowfall as well.

"In areas closer to Sydney like central tablelands, snow will start to fall as we move into Thursday. And Orange and Oberon are most likely to get snow."

But locals have been warned to put away their snow gear and seek shelter inside.

Weather officials say people in southern NSW should seek shelter inside from this week’s unseasonal snow. Picture: Gary Ramage

"Snow showers are possible around Friday for the central tablelands. There will be a large number of severe weather warnings in place," Mr Notara said. "We can expect winds of 90km/h through Thredbo and the alpines. The cold and wind together brings the chill factor quite low."

For those in Sydney, rain is expected to fall tomorrow and Friday and temperatures will be in the mid-twenties before dipping on Friday.

"Maximum temperature will be mid-teens. We will see more Melbourne-like weather in Sydney," Mr Notara said.

"Thursday through to Friday it will be super windy. It'll be felt more across the state as we move through Friday."

Originally published as Cold snap, snow expected for NSW this week