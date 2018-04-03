Menu
MAESTRO: Nuwanda Coleridge performs at the M-arts precinct, Murwillumbah on April 21.
News

Coleridge is always playing in the moment

3rd Apr 2018 9:25 AM

LOCAL composer Nuwanda Coleridge is set to perform two solo classical contemporary concerts in Murwillumbah and Byron Bay in April and July.

Dubbed Piano in the Deep, Australia, Coleridge's solo show on the piano demonstrates why his cinematic and elegant style has been compared to that of Phillip Glass and Michael Nyman among other leading contemporaries.

Taking constant risks, Coleridge plays in the moment, drawing himself and his listener deep into his mysterious and powerful relationship with the piano.

But it is his gift for improvisation that brands him as a standout in his genre.

Amid his busy schedule, using his platform as an artist, Coleridge is also trying to give back to the community by dedicating his time to give piano lessons to lower income children that are just starting out.

A portion of the price of every concert ticket goes towards this scholarship program, ensuring that the Tweed's next maestro will never be too far away.

composer entertainment m-arts murwillumbah muwanda colerdige pianist
Tweed Daily News
