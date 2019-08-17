Menu
Coles and Woolies’ toy swap day face-off

by Shoba Rao
17th Aug 2019 11:29 AM

 

Coles and Woolworths are expected to be flooded with more for shoppers today as they both hold swap days for their toy campaigns Little Shop 2 and Lion King Ooshies.

Coles told News Corp its swap day will be taking place between 10am and 2pm AEST across Australia in a selected list of 50 stores.

But unlike Coles, Woolworths will be hosting swap days in every store around the country.

It is the second swap day for the toy promotion, which will take place from 10am-2pm AEST.

Harper Murray, 2 year old twins of Springfield Lakes, with the Little Shop 2. Picture: Liam Kidston.
"We hope this gives customers another opportunity to complete their collection alongside other members of the community," a Woolworths spokesman said.

The second swap day comes after Woolworths has extended the opportunity for fans to keep collecting the animals from the Lion King Ooshies program.

However, the Ooshies will not be available from every Woolies store.

The popular Lion King Ooshie program. Picture: Supplied
They will only be sold in Woolworths stores that still have existing stock.

"Due to a limited amount of remaining stock, Woolworths has extended the Lion King Ooshies program - while stocks last only," the spokesman added.

For the full list of Coles' 50 stores hosting the swap day, see below:

NSW

Albury

Blacktown

Campbelltown

Dapto

Erina

Green Hills (East Maitland)

Lake Haven

Merrylands

Mt Druitt

Pagewood (Eastgardens)

Tamworth

Warriewood

Warringah

ACT

Belconnen

Woden

QLD

Aspley Hypermarket

Cairns Smithfield

Chermside

Indooroopilly

Mackay (Mt Pleasant)

Maroochydore

Mt Gravatt (Garden City)

Pacific Fair

Robina

VICTORIA

Berwick Eden Rise

Burwood

Caroline Springs

Chadstone

Fountain Gate

Greensborough

Kangaroo Flat

Knox

Melton West

Roxburgh Park

Southland

Waurn Ponds

NT

Palmerston

SA

Churchill Centre

Marion

Mt Barker

Parabanks

St Agnes

TAS

Glenourchy

Racecourse

WA

Baldivis

Blemont Fourm

Eaton Fair

Ellenbrook

Gateway (Cockburn)

Joondalup

