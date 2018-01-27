Coles brings a calm change for customers

Banora Point Coles is now offering quiet hour for the first time.

Banora Point Coles is now offering quiet hour for the first time. Paul Braven GLA221015SHOP

BANORA Point Coles is now offering Quiet Hour low-sensory shopping for the first time, for shoppers on the autism spectrum.

Banora Point is one of 68 supermarkets across Australia to offer reduced noise and distractions to help make a difference to customers who find it challenging to shop in a heightened sensory environment.

Autism Spectrum Australia operations manager Linzi Coyle said people on the autism spectrum often have difficulty processing sensory information.

They can find sounds, light, smell, touch and taste overwhelming, she said.

"For many individuals and families, a simple trip to the shops can be difficult,” Ms Coyle said.

"With autism affecting 1 in 100 Australians, expanding this low-sensory shopping experience to more Coles stores will have a significant improvement on the lives of many children, young people and adults on the spectrum, as well as their family members.

"The modifications to the shopping experience haven't just been about creating low physical and sensory stimulators.

"We're achieving a 'no-judgement' shopping space where people on the spectrum and their families can feel comfortable and welcome whilst grocery shopping.”

In August, Coles partnered with Autism Spectrum Australia to trial Quiet Hour at two Victorian stores to support customers who are, or have family members, on the autism spectrum.

Following the success of the trial, Coles selected 68 stores across Australia, including Banora Point, to offer Quiet Hour every Tuesday between 10.30-11.30am.

Coles accessibility sponsor Peter Sheean said they wanted a good geographic spread of stores participating and worked closely with Aspect to identify an additional 66 stores where residents would benefit from Quiet Hour. "It's fantastic to hear that the changes we made in store during the trial had helped to make a real difference to our customers' shopping experience at Coles,” Mr Sheean said.

"Our team members are enthusiastic about the initiative and look forward to offering Quiet Hour to their customers who might benefit from the experience.”

During Quiet Hour, customers will notice the following changes in participating Coles supermarkets:

Store lighting will be dimmed by 50per cent.

Coles Radio will be switched off.

Register and scanner volumes will be reduced to the lowest level.

No trolley collections and roll cages will be removed from the shop floor.

No PA announcements, excluding in case of emergencies.

Free fruit will be offered at customer service.

Additional team members will be available to support customers during the trial.

More info at autismspectrum.org.au.