Menu
Login
News

Coles brings a calm change for customers

Banora Point Coles is now offering quiet hour for the first time.
Banora Point Coles is now offering quiet hour for the first time. Paul Braven GLA221015SHOP
Alina Rylko
by

BANORA Point Coles is now offering Quiet Hour low-sensory shopping for the first time, for shoppers on the autism spectrum.

Banora Point is one of 68 supermarkets across Australia to offer reduced noise and distractions to help make a difference to customers who find it challenging to shop in a heightened sensory environment.

Autism Spectrum Australia operations manager Linzi Coyle said people on the autism spectrum often have difficulty processing sensory information.

They can find sounds, light, smell, touch and taste overwhelming, she said.

"For many individuals and families, a simple trip to the shops can be difficult,” Ms Coyle said.

"With autism affecting 1 in 100 Australians, expanding this low-sensory shopping experience to more Coles stores will have a significant improvement on the lives of many children, young people and adults on the spectrum, as well as their family members.

"The modifications to the shopping experience haven't just been about creating low physical and sensory stimulators.

"We're achieving a 'no-judgement' shopping space where people on the spectrum and their families can feel comfortable and welcome whilst grocery shopping.”

In August, Coles partnered with Autism Spectrum Australia to trial Quiet Hour at two Victorian stores to support customers who are, or have family members, on the autism spectrum.

Following the success of the trial, Coles selected 68 stores across Australia, including Banora Point, to offer Quiet Hour every Tuesday between 10.30-11.30am.

Coles accessibility sponsor Peter Sheean said they wanted a good geographic spread of stores participating and worked closely with Aspect to identify an additional 66 stores where residents would benefit from Quiet Hour. "It's fantastic to hear that the changes we made in store during the trial had helped to make a real difference to our customers' shopping experience at Coles,” Mr Sheean said.

"Our team members are enthusiastic about the initiative and look forward to offering Quiet Hour to their customers who might benefit from the experience.”

During Quiet Hour, customers will notice the following changes in participating Coles supermarkets:

  • Store lighting will be dimmed by 50per cent.
  • Coles Radio will be switched off.
  • Register and scanner volumes will be reduced to the lowest level.
  • No trolley collections and roll cages will be removed from the shop floor.
  • No PA announcements, excluding in case of emergencies.
  • Free fruit will be offered at customer service.
  • Additional team members will be available to support customers during the trial.

More info at autismspectrum.org.au.

Topics:  coles coles quiet hour quiet hour

Tweed Daily News
Olympian shares skills with Tweed's little athletes

Olympian shares skills with Tweed's little athletes

Tweed's little athletes have been encouraged to chase their dreams

First date turns to disaster after near drowning

SAVED: Liam Towner and Emily McClymont are urging people to swim between the flags after nearly drowning at Dreamtime Beach .

"I honestly thought she was dead...”

Swing in to the cinema to win big

NOW SHOWING: Swinging Safari is Stephan Elliott's latest film.

Gold Coast set to star on the big screen with Swinging Safari

Pottsville community rallies for Hardy family

RECOVERY AHEAD: Michelle Hardy Brown with father Les Hardy and daughter Mikayla Brown.

Christmas Day seizure a shock for Pottsville family

Local Partners