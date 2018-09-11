Coles extends quiet hours for shoppers in two Tweed stores

WELCOME: Banora Point Coles staff are pleased to offer low sensory shopping, once a week.

MURWILLUMBAH and Banora Point Coles stores will be making shopping easier for customers who find it challenging to shop in loud and bright spaces.

The low-sensory Quiet Hour experience will be rolled out to an additional 56 supermarkets across New South Wales to provide a more inclusive shopping environment for all customers from today.

Quiet Hour will now expand from 20 Coles stores to 76 stores throughout the state every Tuesday between 10:30-11:30am.

The Banora Point store was one of the first in the state to trial the new shopping experience.

Quiet Hour promotes reduced noise, lighting and distractions instore, making it easier for customers who find it challenging to shop in a heightened sensory environment.

Coles State General Manager Reagan Lauder said Coles was rolling out Quiet Hour to more stores across the state based on overwhelmingly positive customer feedback.

"We've listened to our customers and have worked hard to make our stores more welcoming and responsive to the needs of the local communities in which we operate,” she said.

During Quiet Hour, customers will notice the following changes in participating Coles supermarkets: