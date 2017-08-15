Collectors headline garden concert

ON STAGE: The Heart Collectors will headline the O'Heart Festival Garden Concert this month.

TYALGUM'S own internationally-touring folk band The Heart Collectors will take to the stage in a delightful garden concert wrapping up the village's three-day O'Heart Festival.

The band, recently returned from a huge international tour, will headline the Garden Concert from noon to 4.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

The Heart Collectors recently returned home to Tyalgum after touring their third studio album, Back To The Garden, in a three month journey to the USA, England and Ireland.

Mandolin and banjo player Tristan DaFoe said with the unity of cello, intricate acoustic guitar, mandolin, banjo, and the occasional passionate strike of the tambourine, the band's sound had cemented its reputation in the US, and for the first time the UK and Ireland.

The tour included 65 shows across the three countries, including performances at the renowned South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas and The Rochester Sweeps Festival in Medway, England.

"There was such a great response to our music,” he said.

"Even though it was the first time we had visited England and Ireland as the band, the Celtic feel in our music resonated with the people there.

"We had the English dancing and the Irish jigging away.”

Despite the success of the tour, DaFoe said the band was pleased to be back on home soil and was looking forward to performing as close to home as it gets at O'Heart Festival.

The Sounds Till Sundown Garden Concert boasts two venues - the Garden Main Stage and the Tree House Stage - and will offer an afternoon of non-stop music and bohemian atmosphere.

There will be market stalls selling artisan crafts, nibbles and drinks and the audience will be able to soak up the music from the comfort of chairs, picnic rugs and cushions.

Alongside Tyalgum's talents, the show's line-up includes Famous Will, Dusty Boots, Jack Biilmann and Nick Cunningham.

The non-profit O'Heart Festival is a three-day conscious awakening indie-folk festival running from August 25-27.

Along with this afternoon of music, the festival will feature a range of workshops, meditation, yoga, sustainability presentations as well as plenty of music on a number of stages.

There will be a complimentary shuttle from Flutterbies Cottage Cafe to the garden from noon.

Tickets to the Garden Concert are $35. Visit www.oheartfest.com/tickets.