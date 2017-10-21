Collision Course: Boxers collide at Seagulls Club

BEFORE one of Tweed's finest steps into the square ring for a shot at a light heavyweight title, an audacious undercard featuring first-time boxers could be set to steal the show.

Colliding at Kingscliff Boxing Stables' Collision Course fight night at Seagulls next month, a host of boxing hopefuls will get their shot on a card featuring six professional fights.

Kingscliff Boxing Stables' owner, Nick Midgley, said the boxers previously had little to no experience in the ring, but were ready to go after a rigorous 10-week training challenge under the watchful eye of mentors including former Danny Green trainer Angelo Hyder.

"We tailor the program so it works for people, and most of these guys would be able to compete in an amateur fight. They're going really good,” Midgley said.

On a stacked card also featuring two international fighters, Kingscliff's Josh Frederiksen takes on world K1 kickboxing champion and undefeated boxer Nick Ariel (Sydney) for the NSW Light Heavyweight title.

Collision Course fight night card Contributed

Collision Course fight night card. Contributed

The second of the card's title bouts sees Gold Coast's Luke Toope clash with Toowoomba's Sam Williams for the NSW Light Heavyweight title.

Other local fighters to watch out for are Kingscliff's Liam Callanan, who is making his professional debut against the experienced Robbie Harris, and Blessing Teo, who takes on Sydney's Stuart Stokes.

Midgley, who trains Teo, said he was confident in the Stables' fighters, saying they were "well prepared” for their matches.

"Harris has had five pro fights, but Tony Knobbs has been training Liam and he will have him well prepared,” he said.

The Collision Course fight night at Seagulls on Saturday, November 18 is Kingscliff Boxing Stables' biggest event to date, with Midgley expecting to attract 1500-1700 fans on the night.

Midgley said the size of the event showed that boxing's profile was continuing to grow on the Northern Rivers. After holding multiple events on the Tweed in 2017, Midgley held an event in Byron Bay in July, with another event scheduled for Yamba in December.

"We're really making an effort to grow boxing, and we're trying to grow it to give kids opportunities,” Midgley said.

"But it's only possible if people keep supporting them.”

Collision Course is an all-ages event, and tickets are $50 for general entry, $75 for a seated ticket, and VIP/corporate ringside table tickets start from $190.

Midley said tickets could be purchased at the door if not sold-out. Phone 0456 879 258.

Doors open at 6pm.