Colts blood and skin in the game

SEMI FINALS: Lismore and Casuarina Beach clashed in the Far North Coast Rugby UNION U18s first semi-final on Saturday September 5, 2020,

SEMI FINALS: Lismore and Casuarina Beach clashed in the Far North Coast Rugby UNION U18s first semi-final on Saturday September 5, 2020,

IF PLAYING with an injury is testament to commitment, the Lismore Colts have plenty of guts and grit.

With two players ending up in hospital and a third needing a medical appointment afterwards, there’s no doubt the Lismore Rugby Union Club’s U18 players put plenty of skin – and blood, sweat and tears – in the semi-final against Casuarina Beach on Saturday.

Club president Pete Everingham, said the game started well for Lismore but between injuries and some sensational manoeuvres by their opposition, they lost 21-7.

However, they have a second chance in the second semi-final against Mullumbimby this weekend,

“They (Casuarina) were seven up at halftime,” he said.

“We started with a strong wind behind us but did not do enough kicking to get the ball down our end, in those kinds of conditions you need to be a few tries up at halftime.

“We lost Gabe Forzan in the first half to a dislocated shoulder and lost Isaac McLean in the second half to a split eye, he needed six stitches and another player hurt his knee in the first half but insisted on playing on and did the best he could.”

TOUGH GAME: Lismore and Casuarina Beach clashed in the Far North Coast Rugby UNION U18s first semi-final on Saturday September 5, 2020,

Everingham said all respect to Casuarina who really played a great game.

“Their number 12 was a really good kicker and they really put us under pressure,” he said.

“I was really pleased to that some of our senior players turned up to run water and cheer the U18s on, their season may be over but it’s really good when you see older players make an effort because it’s not a two minute drive to Casuarina, it showed great team spirit.”

Now Everingham said the Colts are looking towards the second semi-final this weekend against Mullumbimby.

“We have a second chance to make the final but Mullumbimby will have plenty of strong players and I don't know how many we will have,” he said.

“Gabe is out for a while and I’m not sure if the other two will be able to play.”

Far north Coast Rugby Union Result

Casuarina 21 (Zac Hanna, Willis Coetzee, Tuveia Leon tries, Harry Hall 3 conversions) d Lismore 7 (Nick Forzan try, Braeden Williams conversion)

Half Time: Casuarina 7 – Lismore 0.