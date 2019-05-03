Combinations starting to click for Tweed

CHARGING RUN: Tweed Seagulls player Ioane Seiuli breaking through the defencive line against Ipswich in Round 8 of the Intrust Super Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Ben Woolf believes his side is improving, but there is still plenty of work to do.

Coming off a solid win last week against the Ipswich Jets, Tweed head into tomorrow afternoon's clash with Norths Devils at Piggabeen, aiming to win back-to-back Intrust Super Cup games for the first time since round-two.

Norths sit fifth on the ladder, two points ahead of the seventh place Seagulls, defeating the Northern Pride last week at Suncorp Stadium.

Woolf said his side needed to be aware of the attacking options the Devils have.

"Norths will be a tough match up and are travelling well sitting just above us on the ladder,” Woolf said.

"They have a strong halves pairing and in combination with Jack Ahearn at the back are a real attacking threat.

"The key to beating them will be limiting their opportunities to attack the line and minimising their impact when they get opportunities.”

After a rocky start to the season with the starting line-up changing from week to week, Tweed are starting to settle with their combinations.

This was reflected in last week's win and Woolf believes it will only get better.

"Building combinations has been difficult with the changes week to week in key positions but I feel that is improving slowly,” he said.

"Our attack still needs to be sharper we blew a few opportunities last week and our line speed in defence.”

Kick-off between Tweed and Norths is 2pm at Piggabeen Sports Complex.