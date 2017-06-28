20°
Combining work and pleasure

Nikki Todd | 28th Jun 2017 12:54 PM
INSPIRED: Brenton de Rooy is basing his business around his love for the ocean.
INSPIRED: Brenton de Rooy is basing his business around his love for the ocean.

IT'S difficult not to be inspired by the awesome ocean landscape of the Tweed and Gold coasts. Coolangatta photographer Brenton de Rooy was so inspired by it, he decided to pursue a career in surf photography.

When did you open the business and where do you operate?

I established my photography business in 2014, when I was working in finance. After leaving that job and moving to where I grew up in Forster NSW, I had the opportunity to pursue my photography full-time and live the lifestyle that comes with it. I have since moved back up on the coast and currently live in Coolangatta.

What inspired you to open your own business?

The beauty of the natural environment, especially the ocean, is what initially inspired me to start shooting photos. I believe that providing a visual medium on social networks that show off the beauty of the ocean will help preserve it in the sense that an individual may see these images and think twice before they pollute. If one person stops polluting because of my images, I am doing my job.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I enjoy the flexibility and freedom it provides. Although I still work full-time for another company, I am not far off being able to make a living off photography alone. I love going for surfs then getting out and shooting images. I love being outside in nature so, if I can earn a living do that, I am frothing.

The Tweed River taken from above.
The Tweed River taken from above.

What's the biggest challenge with operating a business in the Tweed?

Competition by far. By this I mean there are already so many photographers on the coast that are established and been around for ages and, as I have only really lived up here coming up three years, I don't yet have the reputation the other photographers have.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in the Tweed?

The biggest advantage up here on the coast is the opportunities and exposure you can get. There are so many well-known surfers up here and especially when the swell, wind and the sand align, the conditions are super-photogenic, making it easier to get the shot.

What are your future plans for the business?

My plans are to travel the world taking photos, shooting the best surf, clearest waters, moodiest light, insane backdrops, and get published in magazines not just excelling in the surfing industry but in National Geographic. My dreams are big but that is what drives me.

FAST FACTS:

NAME: Brenton de Rooy Photography

CONTACT: 0434 654 269

EMAIL: info@brentonderooy.com

